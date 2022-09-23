Nick Fuentes Has A Really Bonkers Idea To Get Trump Back In Office

He sounds like a crazy person.
By Conover KennardSeptember 23, 2022

Nick Fuentes, a far-right white nationalist and white supremacist Christian nationalist, doubled down on stupid in a live stream Thursday. Previously, Fuentes said that if former President Donald Trump doesn't run in 2024, he will sit out the election. He said he's going to sit out the midterms, too.

So, Fuentes really, really wants Trump to run. And to get the twice impeached one-term President in office, Fuentes said we need a "white uprising." But wait. He's not done. After the white uprising, he wants to "gain control of social media" and "maybe just get rid of Congress altogether after that happens."

After that, "Trump's got to get in there (White House) and never leave." He said that "that, to me, is the pathway."

He said to elect Trump "one more time, and then stop having elections."

I don't think he thought this out. To have such an uprising, his extremist pals would have to go up against the United States military. There are approximately 1.195 million active-duty military troops and more than 778,000 reserve forces. But sure, Nick, get your little Groyper Army and face off with the U.S. military. I hope they live stream it.

