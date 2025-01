Yesterday, on the first day of the new GOP-controlled Congress, a 78-year-old nut job hand-selected the unpopular Speaker, an 81-year-old GOP (NC-Q) congresswoman fell down the stairs, and a 91-year-old GOP senator with dementia is now third in the line of succession.

I guess I should say "thoughts and prayers," but Ginny Foxx is as mean as a snake and she would only be missed by people as rotten as she is.

Yet another metaphor for what is to come? MAGA loyalist Rep. Virginia Foxx fell down the marble stairs at the Capitol Friday after the vote for House speaker. Foxx was holding her nose while bleeding and "receiving medical attention." www.rawstory.com/virginia-foxx/ — Khashoggi's Ghost (@urocklive1.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T21:17:57.759Z

Here's 81 year old congresswoman Virginia Foxx who just fell down the stairs in Congress blanking on the House floor before being told what to say by a staffer in 2023 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2025-01-04T00:08:00.273Z

ABC News reports Rep. Virginia Foxx appears to have fallen down the steps of the House — Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T21:36:15.799Z