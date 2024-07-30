FBI Director Slaps Down Wingnut MAGA Rep. Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz peppered FBI Director Wray with questions on the nonsense rumors that the FBI planted agents responsible for the insurrection.

Spartz was a founding member of the Hamilton County, Indiana Tea Party, so you know she's a crackpot right away.

Wray was not thrilled with her idiotic questions.

SPARTZ:There was a lot of cases brought in our Department of Justice. And a lot of them were really just law-abiding Americans that really just upset with the government and they have a reason to do it.

So I think we need to think about it before we prosecute, instead of actually, you know, who can, how we can deal with real criminals and how we can have a proper security when we have events with so many people there.

So did you, did you have confidential human sources? I think you never answered that question on January 6th in the Capitol.

Did you have some?

WRAY: I'm sorry, what's the question?

SPARTZ: Confidential human sources. Did you have them on January 6th in the Capitol?

WRAY: Again, I'm never going to be getting into when and where we have or have not or have not used confidential human sources.

SPARTZ: Are you willing to send the record that you had, you know, you had no confidential human sources that went into Capitol on January 6th?

WRAY: As I've said consistently, I'm not going to get into where we have or have not used confidential human sources.

I can tell you that if you are asking if the violence at the Capitol on January 6th was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources or agents, the answer is no.

SPARTZ: I didn't ask you that.

WRAY: It's a disservice to our people.

SPARTZ: I asked, so did you investigate if any confidential human sources, did you do any investigation in looking at that?

So you're not answering if you had any or not.

So if you had potentially, did you do anything you needed to make sure to investigate that none of your sources did anything wrong? If they did wrong, they were prosecuted the same way, like you're trying to prosecute a lot of people that really even in Supreme Court rule recently that someone summoned constitutional charges.

WRAY: Let me just add that there have now been, I think, 180 individuals who've gone to trial in addition to the 850 who've pled guilty.

Right. But I think the problem is you put these charges, a lot of people would plead guilty.