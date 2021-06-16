Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Rep. Paul Gosar Demands To Know Who 'Executed' Ashli Babbitt

Gosar characterized the shooting this way: “The Capitol police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her.”
By Ed Scarce
6 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Gosar had described Babbitt as a patriot "wrapped in the American flag" before she was mercilessly gunned down by a law enforcement officer for trying to break into part of the Capitol building.

It's just jaw-dropping to me that any elected Representative would characterize the death of a rioter in this fashion. That Gosar remains in Congress and not under arrest for his role in the riot and with the rioters shames us all. Liz Cheney called Gosar's remarks "disgusting and despicable."

Source: Washington Post

In a hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) abruptly turned his questions for FBI Director Christopher A. Wray toward the Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who tried to leap through a window during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Gosar demanded to know why the FBI hasn’t disclosed the name of the officer, who was cleared of wrongdoing by prosecutors in April.

“It’s disturbing,” Gosar told Wray, while claiming that Babbitt was “executed.” “The Capitol police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her.”

Politico's Josh Gerstein spotlighted Gosar's comments, which he repeated to others besides FBI director Wray.

Liz Cheney called Gosar's comments "disgusting and despicable," which is one reason she's not in Republican "leadership"[sic] any longer.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Gosar "sick."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team