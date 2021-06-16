Rep. Paul Gosar Demands To Know Who 'Executed' Ashli Babbitt

Gosar had described Babbitt as a patriot "wrapped in the American flag" before she was mercilessly gunned down by a law enforcement officer for trying to break into part of the Capitol building.

It's just jaw-dropping to me that any elected Representative would characterize the death of a rioter in this fashion. That Gosar remains in Congress and not under arrest for his role in the riot and with the rioters shames us all. Liz Cheney called Gosar's remarks "disgusting and despicable."

In a hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) abruptly turned his questions for FBI Director Christopher A. Wray toward the Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who tried to leap through a window during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Gosar demanded to know why the FBI hasn’t disclosed the name of the officer, who was cleared of wrongdoing by prosecutors in April. “It’s disturbing,” Gosar told Wray, while claiming that Babbitt was “executed.” “The Capitol police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her.”

Politico's Josh Gerstein spotlighted Gosar's comments, which he repeated to others besides FBI director Wray.

An investigation by D.C. Police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. found that the officer’s actions did not warrant prosecution. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) June 15, 2021

Liz Cheney called Gosar's comments "disgusting and despicable," which is one reason she's not in Republican "leadership"[sic] any longer.

On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask. The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us. https://t.co/GKsnekHBKx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 16, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Gosar "sick."