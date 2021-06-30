2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Capitol Rioter Demands That Donald Trump Pay His Legal Fees

"I would like to say, Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees because this all happened because of you. Okay?" said right wing YouTuber Zvonimir Jurlina.
By Ed Scarce
Jurlina calls himself a "political prisoner" and maintains that he "did nothing wrong" even though the FBI have him on video destroying equipment and trying to set it on fire. They also say he stole things and he's on video saying "I guess I should loot now, right?" All of which sounds somewhat incriminating to me.

Anyway, it's all Donald Trump's fault and he should be paying all their legal fees, right? What a strange world these MAGA people live in.

Source: Second Nexus

Before January 20—when President Joe Biden took office—many of these rioters implored Trump to pardon them. Others have invoked the former President in their defense, claiming his disinformation campaign deceived them into taking part in the deadly failed insurrection.

Now, one rioter—right wing YouTuber Zvonimir Jurlina—is demanding Trump pay his legal fees.

Jurlina says in the video:

"I am a political prisoner. ... I can't get into any trouble. I can't do nothing bad. I can't do no drugs, no drinking to excess. I can't get into altercations with people. So, I'm a real American patriot. I would like to say, Donald Trump, please pay for my legal fees because this all happened because of you. Okay? How about that? And I did nothing wrong. Let's go. Let's go, I did nothing wrong."

And what did this poor unfortunate not do exactly? via WUSA9

According to court documents filed Monday, Jurlina allegedly posted multiple videos to his “Zykotik” YouTube page appearing to show him participating in the Capitol riot. Investigators say those videos showed Jurlina kicking and trying to set cameras and other equipment on fire. The equipment had been left by members of the media, several of which were assaulted by members of the pro-Trump mob. At least one other defendant, Shane Woods, has been charged with assaulting a photographer.

In the videos, investigators say Jurlina can also be heard talking about stealing some of the equipment, which, they say, he did – ultimately taking a microphone as a “souvenir.”

“Yo, I guess we should loot now, right?” Jurlina allegedly can be heard saying. “This is pretty expensive equipment. I’m thinking making I should just grab it up and then go to a pawn shop.”

He also tried to light the media equipment on fire, saying on video, “I tried. Little Marco Rubio gave me that lighter,”

