Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Capitol Rioter Turned In By His Own Church Prayer Group

Glenn Brooks, Huntington Beach, shared photos of himself, boasting that he was at the January 6th riot, and inside the Capitol. Those photos were turned over to the FBI the same day.
By Ed Scarce
Capitol Rioter Turned In By His Own Church Prayer Group
Image from: DOJ

Since Brooks' prayer group know each other well, the person was able to helpfully provide his name, address, phone number, and e-mail to the FBI.

Source: Raw Story

Yet another supporter of former President Donald Trump has been charged for their role in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Glenn Allen Brooks of Huntington Beach, California has been charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, along with disorderly conduct and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

In the criminal complaint against Brooks, the FBI explained how he was identified.

"On or about January 30, 2021, the FBI received an electronic tip from Witness #1, who stated that a member of his/her church prayer text group, Glenn Brooks, boasted of his active participation in the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Witness #1 also stated that Brooks sent photos of his attendance at the Capitol to the church text group that included other people at the riots/protest and a selfie photo of himself inside the Capitol," an FBI special agent attested.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

Brent Bozell Condemns Capitol Riots

On January 6, 2021, Media Research Center President Brent Bozell condemned the violent insurrection at the nation's Capitol. Now his son and namesake is charged by the FBI with being one of the insurgents.
By John Amato
comments
Feb 16, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team