Capitol Rioter Dies By Suicide From 'A Broken Heart' Over His Case

Perna had been facing sentencing in April of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for his antics on January 6th. He chose a different way out. To the media on the right, his death was a tragedy brought on by a system that killed him. From an overly saccharine obituary in his local paper, to the New York Post, to Tucker Carlson last night, all tried to paint this person as something he was not. There are now 53 pages of condolences on his guestbook page, many citing hearing about from Tucker Carlson.

If you are also a Capitol rioter/QAnon conspiracy theorist/MAGA lunatic who attacked the United States on January 6th and considering your options, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Source: New York Post

A Capitol rioter killed himself while awaiting sentencing — dying from a “broken heart” over his case and because “the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life,” according to kin. Matthew Perna, who pled guilty in December to four charges related to the attempted insurrection, killed himself at home Friday. “The constant delays in hearings, and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died,” says his obituary in The Herald, a local newspaper in Sharon, Pa. “Matt did not have a hateful bone in his body. He embraced people of all races, income brackets and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views,” the obit added.

Naturally, Tucker Carlson is trying to make this traitor into some kind of folk hero.