Rioter Who Stormed The Capitol With His Mom Now Arrested

“President [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” said Antony Vo in a social media post.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Antony Vo's mom has not been arrested, not yet anyway. Perhaps she was smarter than her son and didn't brag about it on social media, making it all too easy for the FBI to arrest him and presumably get a speedy conviction.

Source: Fox59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man has been charged in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Antony Vo, 28, has been charged with the following:

  • Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority,
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building,
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

The FBI received several tips that Vo posted images and video on his Facebook and Instagram accounts that showed him in Washington, D.C. and inside the Capitol building after it had been breached by rioters on January 6.

And how did they nab him? Social media posts, of course.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vo’s social media accounts and found he had multiple conversations on Facebook and Instagram acknowledging he was in the Capitol building on January 6. He sent photos to several people as proof.

Court documents detailed that Vo wrote in one conversation, “President [Trump] asked me to be here tomorrow so I am with my mom LOL.” In another, Vo claimed, “My mom and I helped stop the vote count for a bit.”

Vo also wrote that he was let into the Capitol building by police, as evidenced in this exchange:

Vo: they [the police] pretty much opened up for us
Friend: The police opened the gate?! I didn’t hear that anywhere!
Vo: yeah they stood down and retreated after we clearly outnumbered them /em>

