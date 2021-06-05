Capitol Rioter Who Went To 'Find Me A Proud Boy!' Now Arrested

Stephanie Baez called it her "proudest moment," only upset that they used such a horrible picture of her, instead of her USA bikini pic. As she said in the clip above, "I love the Proud Boys. I wanna find me a Proud Boy." Now arrested, she has her wish. Baez maintains she did nothing wrong, but that a few people busted some windows. In my opinion, she should have been arrested for that eyeshadow, which is a crime scene in itself.

Source: Huffington Post

Stephanie Baez, a woman who was recorded saying on Jan. 6 that she wanted to “find me a Proud Boy,” referring to the white supremacy group, has been arrested in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that day. Baez was arrested Friday in Alabama for her alleged involvement in the riot. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Justice Department, she was among the throng of Donald Trump supporters who violently forced entry into the Capitol in an attempt to stop the tally of Electoral College votes that affirmed Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. The complaint said several videos show Baez inside the Capitol during the riot. She was wearing a black T-shirt with an image of dystopian author George Orwell on it and the words, “Boy did I call it or what?”

Stephanie Baez's famous USA bikini she wished the FBI had used instead.

"I love the Proud Boys, I want to find me a Proud Boy!" Trump supporter Stephanie Baez arrested in connection with Capitol attack. Story by @dmosbergen: https://t.co/WWFILA7u57 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 5, 2021

Stephanie Baez, who was recorded saying she was “looking for a Proud Boy,” was arrested today in Alabama in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/PzirBKHRT7 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 4, 2021