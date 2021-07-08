2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Capitol Rioter Arrested For Assault On Cop, AP Photographer

Alan Byerly, 54, is accused of assaulting a police officer and pushing a photographer down a flight of stairs.
By Ed Scarce
Capitol Rioter Arrested For Assault On Cop, AP Photographer
Image from: Twitter/DOJ

Just another tourist, right? This one took a stun gun to a "peaceful protest" and was about to use it on the police before they took it from him. Still, he got some kicks and punches in for good measure, as all good patriots are wont to do against law officers.

Source: Yahoo News

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Alan William Byerly, 54, was armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. After police apparently removed the device from his hand, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, punching or pushing at least three of them, and tried to grab an officer's baton, the agent wrote.

Officers managed to restrain Byerly, but a fellow rioter helped him escape, the FBI said. Police recovered the stun gun that he apparently wielded.

Body camera footage captured Byerly assaulting three Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to the affidavit.

Byerly also is accused of attacking an AP photographer who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with Associated Press lettering.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team