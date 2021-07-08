Capitol Rioter Arrested For Assault On Cop, AP Photographer

Just another tourist, right? This one took a stun gun to a "peaceful protest" and was about to use it on the police before they took it from him. Still, he got some kicks and punches in for good measure, as all good patriots are wont to do against law officers.

Source: Yahoo News

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he assaulted an Associated Press photographer and police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Alan William Byerly, 54, was armed with what appeared to be a stun gun when he charged at officers guarding the Capitol, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. After police apparently removed the device from his hand, Byerly continued to charge at the officers, punching or pushing at least three of them, and tried to grab an officer's baton, the agent wrote.

Officers managed to restrain Byerly, but a fellow rioter helped him escape, the FBI said. Police recovered the stun gun that he apparently wielded.

Body camera footage captured Byerly assaulting three Metropolitan Police Department officers, according to the affidavit.

Byerly also is accused of attacking an AP photographer who was wearing a helmet-style gas mask and a lanyard with Associated Press lettering.