Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

New Video Shows Capitol Rioter Punching Cop In Face

In video released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Scott Fairlamb, NJ, can be seen on video assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. Fairlamb remains in federal custody.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You might remember Fairlamb as being the son of a New Jersey state trooper, and whose brother is in the Secret Service and was on Michelle Obama's security detail. It's reassuring to know that he has such respect for authority, isn't it.

Source; nj.com

New body-worn camera footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows a New Jersey gym owner screaming at officers outside the government building before shoving one and subsequently punching the cop.

In video released by the Department of Justice on Friday, Scott Fairlamb, of Stockholm in Hardyston Township, Sussex County, can be seen on video assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

Authorities had previously attached photos in charging documents of Fairlamb attacking the officer on the West Front of the Capitol, but the recently released video is the most extensive version showing an enraged Fairlamb punching the officer in the face.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team