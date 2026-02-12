Trump Caves: ICE To End Federal Invasion In Minneapolis

Tom Homan, who serves as border czar under Donald J. Trump, announced that ICE personnel are withdrawing from Minnesota in what he describes as a major reduction of forces. This decision comes after several weeks of turmoil in the state. Despite two American citizens losing their lives during the operation, Homan maintained that the increased agent presence achieved its objectives. However, he confirmed that the intensified enforcement effort will be scaled back.

"With that, and the success that has been made arresting public safety threats and other priorities since this surge operation began, as well as the unprecedented levels of coordination we have obtained from state officials and local law enforcement, I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," Homan said.

"A significant drawdown has already been underway this week, and will continue through the next week," he continued. "We have a lot of work to do across this country to remove public safety risk, who shouldn't even be in this country, and to deliver on President Trump's promise for strong border security and mass deportation."

"Law enforcement officers drawn down from this surge operation will either return to their duty station or be assigned elsewhere to achieve just that," he added.

Bye, bitches!

The operation ended underwhelmingly, following a contentious effort that left lasting damage on the local community and sparked significant criticism nationwide. With the midterms around the corner, and voters pining for Joe Biden's economy, dead Americans on the streets in Minneapolis at ICE agents' hands, while the tone-deaf president is building a ballroom at the White House, while renaming other buildings after himself, Trump's president, just one year in, is a bust.

Is ICE Barbie the next to go? Hard to say after Attorney General Pam Bondi's pathetic performance while testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Homan in Minnesota: "I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-12T14:22:46.984Z

This is all performative bullshit. Believe it when you don't see ICE in Minneapolis/Saint Paul anymore. — Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2026-02-12T17:58:45.008Z

