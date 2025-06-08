Trump Border Czar Warns L.A. Protesters: 'Someone's Going To Lose Their Life'

Border czar Tom Homan suggested ICE agents could kill protesters if demonstrations continue in California.

NBC News' Jacob Soboroff spoke to Homan on Sunday about mostly peaceful demonstrations taking place near Los Angeles.

"The National Guard has never been deployed in that manner by the President of the United States," Soboroff observed. "What's different?"

"President Trump has sent the National Guard to help us protect public safety here," Homan insisted. "We got protesters making threats against officers, assaulting officers. We now, just recently, last hour, we got protests from Molotov cocktails."

"The protesters are purposely trying to overwhelm law enforcement, President Trump's bringing in the National Guard," he continued. "Again, I want to be clear, not just to protect the law enforcement officers, to protect this community, because people are going to get injured."

"I'm telling you, the rhetoric is so high against ICE officers in this city. It's a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt."

Soboroff wondered if Homan's officers might kill someone who was demonstrating.

"You believe that ICE might kill someone on the streets of L.A.?" he asked.

"What I said was, if this rhetoric continues, and this violence continues, someone's going to lose their life," Homan warned. "It's an anti-Trump agenda, anti-ICE agenda, and they're going to keep coming."

"But we got help coming, and we're going to do our job, and we're going to continue to do that job," he added.