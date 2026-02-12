Fed Background Investigator Busted In Sex Sting

Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges was discussing the results of a sex sting operation his department conducted, and one of the people they caught was more noteworthy than average:

Police in Bloomington, MN just announced that one of the guys they arrested in an underage sex trafficking sting was a **background checker for ICE agents.** He had a high security clearance in the Trump administration... and he was caught trying to abuse children. Sickening. — Minnesota House DFL (@mnhousedfl.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T20:53:32.740Z

This is the most disturbing arrest that we've had here. He is a backgrounder for ICE, Homeland Security, and federal agencies. So when you're getting your security clearance, this is one of the guys that does your backgrounds, which is kind of scary. So we locked him up, and I think if you're going to be – these people will get access. They get a high security clearance, right, because again, for all the ICE agents, Homeland Security agents, and people getting security clearance, this is one of the people that does the backgrounds, and you come here trying to purchase sex. We locked him up. I don't think he's going to be passing the background check no time soon.

In reality, it's not all that the police chief or the Minnesota DFL, who shared the video, try to make it out to be.

The bust was a prostitution sting, not child sex trafficking or anything like that. And given that Johnson was contracting with the DOD, whose head is a drunken, Nazi-tattooed idiot that doesn't like to wash his hands, I really doubt that this would affect his job. If he were to lose his job, it would be far more likely because he was Black than anything else. They would just scream DEI and be done with him.