Fed Background Investigator Busted In Sex Sting

Dept of Defense contractor Brashad Johnson took a break from doing background checks for the feds to get caught up in a sex sting.
Fed Background Investigator Busted In Sex Sting
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 12, 2026

Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges was discussing the results of a sex sting operation his department conducted, and one of the people they caught was more noteworthy than average:

Police in Bloomington, MN just announced that one of the guys they arrested in an underage sex trafficking sting was a **background checker for ICE agents.**

He had a high security clearance in the Trump administration... and he was caught trying to abuse children. Sickening.

Minnesota House DFL (@mnhousedfl.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T20:53:32.740Z

This is the most disturbing arrest that we've had here. He is a backgrounder for ICE, Homeland Security, and federal agencies. So when you're getting your security clearance, this is one of the guys that does your backgrounds, which is kind of scary.

So we locked him up, and I think if you're going to be – these people will get access. They get a high security clearance, right, because again, for all the ICE agents, Homeland Security agents, and people getting security clearance, this is one of the people that does the backgrounds, and you come here trying to purchase sex. We locked him up. I don't think he's going to be passing the background check no time soon.

In reality, it's not all that the police chief or the Minnesota DFL, who shared the video, try to make it out to be.

The bust was a prostitution sting, not child sex trafficking or anything like that. And given that Johnson was contracting with the DOD, whose head is a drunken, Nazi-tattooed idiot that doesn't like to wash his hands, I really doubt that this would affect his job. If he were to lose his job, it would be far more likely because he was Black than anything else. They would just scream DEI and be done with him.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon