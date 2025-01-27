'Groom The Victims': Ex-Child Crimes Investigator Guilty Of Abusing Minors

'Groom The Victims': Ex-Child Crimes Investigator Guilty Of Abusing Minors
Credit: OSBI Facebook page
By Conover KennardJanuary 27, 2025

Former Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent Jordan Francis Toyne, 36, of Broken Arrow, was convicted Wednesday by a federal jury of sexually abusing two minors. Toyne was found guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Toyne is not a drag queen. For some reason, that needs to be pointed out. Toyne used his specialized knowledge as a Child Crimes Investigator to groom the victims and evade detection of his crimes.

KTUL reports:

KTUL reports:



The trial, which began Monday, showed Toyne sexually assaulted one minor repeatedly from 2020 to 2023 and another in 2021. The victims, who were not related to Toyne's work with the OSBI's Internet Crimes Against Children unit, were under 16 at the time of the assaults.

Prosecutors argued Toyne, who resigned from the OSBI before an internal investigation was completed, used his knowledge as a child crimes investigator to manipulate and groom the victims.






Toyne's Facebook page is still active. It shows a 'back the blue' type flag in his profile with the words, "This we will defend." But he used children as his prey. And he's been doing this for years.

