Key Mueller Witness George Nader Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charges

George Nader, a key witness for the Mueller probe and a lobbyist who worked with Jared Kushner to plan Trump’s first state visit to Saudi Arabia, pleaded guilty on Monday to child sex charges of bringing a 14-year-old boy to the U.S. for sex and to possession of child pornography. Based on the charges he pleaded guilty to, he faces AT LEAST ten years in prison, although the maximum is thirty years. In exchange for this plea, he will not face charges in New York, although he is facing charges in DC related to funneling illegal campaign contributions to both Democrats and Republicans.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a mandatory sentence of 10 years, although the judge could sentence him to substantially more. Sentencing is scheduled for April 10th. Following his release from prison, prosecutors have agreed to allow him to leave the country voluntarily versus deporting him.

This is not Nader's first conviction for child pornography. In 1991 he was convicted of a similar offense.

In recent years, Nader has worked closely with the Trump administration and various staff to facilitate meetings between heads of countries and the administration. He worked to set up a meeting in January 2017 between Erik Prince (Blackwater mercenary and brother of Betsy Devos) and a close associate of Vladimir Putin. While Mueller was investigating this meeting, they found the child porn on Nader's computer. This led to the charges that he pleaded guilty to.

After federal prosecutors investigated, the found that Nader had brought a 14 year old boy from the Czech Republic to Nader’s Washington, D.C. home in early 2000 and kept him at his house for a month. A FOURTEEN YEAR OLD BOY. Alone. Law enforcement found out about it two years later, but Nader had already fled the United States. In 2003, he was convicted of sexual contact with a minor boy (unclear if it is the same one or a different one).

The Washington Post reports that the Czech court documents state that he paid *AT LEAST FIVE TEENAGE BOYS* to engage in sex acts and that four of them were under the age of 15. He enticed the boys with "money, jewelry, mobile telephones, clothing, care and housing."

Nader's attorneys tried to spin the child sex acts by saying he was just “having a relationship with two young men two years under the age of consent.”

Nader was sentenced to a year in Czech prison for those crimes.

Vile. Just vile.