Feds Charge Key Mueller Witness George Nader With Transporting Child Pornography

George Nader, a key witness in the Mueller investigation, has been charged with possession of child pornography related to images found on his phone which was searched by the Mueller team in January, according to a report in the Washington Post.

George Nader is mentioned 13 times in the Mueller report. Here's just one example of how he intersected with the Trump campaign:

Aven’s description of his interactions with Putin is consistent with the behavior of Kirill Dmitriev, a Russian national who heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and is closely connected to Putin. Dmitriev undertook efforts to meet members of the incoming Trump Administration in the months after the election. Dmitriev asked a close business associate who worked for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal court, George Nader, to introduce him to Trump transition officials, and Nader eventually arranged a meeting in the Seychelles between Dmitriev and Erik Prince, a Trump Campaign supporter and an associate of Steve Bannon.

And continuing...

Dmitriev regularly interacted with Nader, a senior advisor to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed...

According to the complaint, FBI agents interviewed Nader at the airport in January, 2019, searching three iPhones. The search was for reasons unrelated to child pornography; however, authorities found 12 sexually explicit videos featuring boys approximately ranging in age from 2 to 14 on his iPhone 7.

Subsequent to that, Nader began to cooperate with federal authorites and the Mueller team specifically.

The complaint details graphic details about the nature of the videos found on Nader's phone. They are graphic, sadistic, cruel, and perverted. It is no surprise that after these videos were found, Nader cooperated, perhaps in the hopes that he could make some kind of deal. It also suggests that he was not lying about what he testified to with regard to the Russians and contacts with the Trump campaign.

It isn't the first time Nader has been charged with transporting child pornography. 28 years ago, he was charged with the identical charge, according to the Washington Post article. Nader was convicted in 2003 on 10 counts of trafficking child pornography in the Czech Republic.

Still, that didn't stop Donald Trump, Jr., Elliott Broidy, and Papa Donald Trump from glad-handing Nader and inviting Russians to the table. Not even for a moment.

Our government is nothing more than a sleazy crime syndicate, where kiddie porn distributors are welcomed if they've got something to offer.