The 'President' And The Pedophile

This AP report describing how George Nader and Elliott Broidy conspired with each other to turn Donald Trump against Qatar in favor of Saudi Arabia is a must-read, rich with detail and narrative. Rather than re-tell the story, go read it.

While you read it, consider the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. was the first Trump contact with Nader much earlier, before Trump was elected, as the New York Times reported over the weekend.

Erik Prince, the private security contractor and the former head of Blackwater, arranged the meeting, which took place on Aug. 3, 2016. The emissary, George Nader, told Donald Trump Jr. that the princes who led Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were eager to help his father win election as president. The social media specialist, Joel Zamel, extolled his company’s ability to give an edge to a political campaign; by that time, the firm had already drawn up a multimillion-dollar proposal for a social media manipulation effort to help elect Mr. Trump.

George Nader, newfound pal of Donald Trump, Jr. and his daddy is also a child abuser, convicted in 2003 on 10 counts in the Czech Republic connected to trafficking child pornography.

After joining forces with Elliott Broidy to push Trump and his advisors to abandon Qatar in favor of Saudi Arabia, George Nader wanted a souvenir: A picture with Donald Trump.

Despite that successful readout, Nader wanted more: He wanted a photo of himself with the president — a big request for a convicted pedophile. Broidy was co-hosting a fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee in Dallas on Oct. 25. The Secret Service had said Nader wouldn’t be allowed to meet the president. It was not clear if the objections were related to his convictions for sexually abusing children. Broidy drafted an email to Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, asking him to intervene on behalf of his friend, whom he oddly called “George Vader” — a misnomer that appears elsewhere in the emails. [...] There was another issue. RNC officials had decreed there would be no photos with the president without payment. Broidy suggested that Nader meet the suggested threshold with a donation between $100,000 and $250,000.

↓ Story continues below ↓ It’s unclear exactly how the two issues were resolved. Records from the Federal Election Commission show no donations from either George Nader or “George Vader,” but on Nov. 30, Broidy gave $189,000 to the RNC — more than he had given to the RNC in over two decades of Republican fundraising. The result: a picture of Nader and Trump grinning in front of the American flag.

George Nader and Donald Trump are birds of a feather. Greedy, social-climbing pedophiles. It's only amazing they didn't meet up sooner.