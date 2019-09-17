George Conway Sharpies 'The Saudi Arabia Royal Family' Into Constitution

Conservative lawyer George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway and vociferous critic of Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock Trump's subservience of the United Sates and its military in support of Saudi Arabia.
When Saudi oilfields suffered a major drone attack, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately damned Iran for the attack and called on all our allies to do the same.
Then Trump threatened Iran, said America was "locked and loaded" and was awaiting further instructions from Saudi Arabia on how to proceed.
Really, he tweeted this to over 60 million people: "waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"
George Conway revived the embarrassing SharpieGate saga for Trump by photo-shopping an image of the Constitution and using a sharpie to replace America with Saudi Arabia.
Trump has turned the U.S. into a complete laughing stock with his nonsensical and very dangerous tweets, words and actions when it comes to our allies, NATO partners and those hostile foreign countries and autocratic leaders for whom he seems to bow down to at every turn.