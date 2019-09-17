George Conway Sharpies 'The Saudi Arabia Royal Family' Into Constitution

Conservative lawyer George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway and vociferous critic of Donald Trump took to Twitter to mock Trump's subservience of the United Sates and its military in support of Saudi Arabia.

When Saudi oilfields suffered a major drone attack, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately damned Iran for the attack and called on all our allies to do the same.

We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Then Trump threatened Iran, said America was "locked and loaded" and was awaiting further instructions from Saudi Arabia on how to proceed.

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Really, he tweeted this to over 60 million people: "waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"

George Conway revived the embarrassing SharpieGate saga for Trump by photo-shopping an image of the Constitution and using a sharpie to replace America with Saudi Arabia.

gosh, I went back to take a look at Art. I, sec. 8, cl. 11 of the Constitution, and it looks like someone recently amended it pic.twitter.com/2IYK00uLqJ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 16, 2019

gosh, I went back to take a look at Art. I, sec. 8, cl. 11 of the Constitution, and it looks like someone recently amended it

Trump has turned the U.S. into a complete laughing stock with his nonsensical and very dangerous tweets, words and actions when it comes to our allies, NATO partners and those hostile foreign countries and autocratic leaders for whom he seems to bow down to at every turn.