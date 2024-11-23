Trump's SECRET Ties To The OTHER Country That OWNS Him

Trump's not picky about who gets to purchase the okra-tinted Jabba. There's Egypt, with its kind $10MM gift in 2017 that totes was a housewarming gift, no bribery intended! Qatar and Saudi Arabia, who rented whole floors of Trump's (former) DC hotel while he was President, even though it was gaudy and apparently rather unclean (kinda like the man himself).

You may remember those kind Saudis gave Jared Kushner a $2B private equity investment, about which Jared has as much knowledge and experience as Donald does eating vegetables. And how can we ever forget the vast amount of laundry being cleaned from Mother Russia? But in this video, Hal Sparks and I discuss *a whole other country* that has placed some ownership dibs on Trump, one he tries to hide by attacking them constantly.

