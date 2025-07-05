Rural Nebraska Hospital Announces Closure, Cites Medicaid Cuts

The first of many, no doubt. Troy Brunt of Community Hospital mentions that 56% of all rural hospitals are operating at a loss in his state. This will push many, if not all of them to close. "An analysis released by the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill earlier this year showed that 338 rural hospitals around the country were at risk of imminent closure with the cuts to Medicaid contained in the bill."

CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - Citing inflation over the past few years combined with uncertainty of future federal funding, Community Hospital has made the decision to close Curtis Medical Center, although an exact date for the closure is yet to be determined. Curtis Medical Center has served the Curtis community and surrounding areas for over 30 years, providing essential healthcare services to families, students and individuals in this rural region. Community Hospital said the decision to close the facility was not made lightly and follows extensive evaluation of financial sustainability and resource allocation. “This transition will take place over the coming months, and our top priority throughout this process is the well-being of our patients,” said Troy Bruntz, president and CEO of Community Hospital. “We are deeply grateful to the Curtis community for their unwavering support and trust over 30 years. This clinic has been a vital part of our mission to deliver quality healthcare close to home. Unfortunately, the current financial environment, driven by anticipated federal budget cuts to Medicaid, has made it impossible for us to continue operating all of our services, many of which have faced significant financial challenges for years. We remain committed to supporting our patients through this transition and ensuring continuity of care.”

And some tweets. It's easy to dismiss these people as country bumpkins who are getting what they deserve for being so pro-Trump, but really no one deserves this.

