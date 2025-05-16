If House GOPers Get Their Way, ACA Premiums Go Through The Roof

House Republicans advanced a bill this week that would jack up premiums for insurance under the Affordable Care Act and lead to higher costs for millions of Americans. Via Marketwatch:

The legislation, passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday as part of Trump's "big, beautiful bill", would narrow eligibility for premium subsidies, increase administrative burdens for those still eligible and allow enhanced subsidies to expire starting next year.

They always try to kill it, and here they are again.