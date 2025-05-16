If House GOPers Get Their Way, ACA Premiums Go Through The Roof

House Republicans advanced a bill this week that would jack up premiums for insurance under the Affordable Care Act and lead to higher costs for millions of Americans. Via Marketwatch:
The legislation, passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday as part of Trump's "big, beautiful bill", would narrow eligibility for premium subsidies, increase administrative burdens for those still eligible and allow enhanced subsidies to expire starting next year.
They always try to kill it, and here they are again.
Collectively, the changes would make ACA coverage more expensive for nearly everyone and result in millions losing coverage, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The legislation becoming law is not a foregone conclusion, as the full House has yet to vote on these matters, and if it can pass the House, the Senate will have the opportunity to amend the bill.
Democrats are attempting to focus the public’s attention on the subsidy cuts. Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone of New Jersey and Richard Neal of Massachusetts and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden recently said allowing subsidies to expire opens “the floodgates for the biggest theft of health coverage we have ever seen.”