If you're over 65, go get your covid shot before Friday. That's when Crazy Bobby's cuckoo bananas anti-vax "advisors" vote to issue recommendations. Via the Bezos Times:

That's because that panel, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has been weighing revisions to coronavirus vaccine recommendations that could make it more difficult for seniors to access the shots as soon as this weekend, according to several people familiar with their deliberations. Those recommendations influence the policies set by doctors and pharmacists to administer vaccines. They also compel health insurers to pay for the vaccine, although a major insurance industry group pledged Wednesday to keep covering coronavirus vaccines regardless of how that committee votes.

The guidelines the committee has floated could force some seniors who can currently walk into a pharmacy and get a vaccine free to have to pay out-of-pocket or bring a prescription, according to the people familiar with the planning. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal discussions meant to be confidential.

The advisers have considered narrowing the recommendation to everyone 75 and older, as well as younger people with underlying conditions that elevate their risk for severe disease. They could also scrap the age-based recommendation entirely and limit to only those at heightened risk for severe disease. It's also possible that they take a more permissive approach and recommend that everyone could get an updated coronavirus vaccine if their doctor agrees they should.