NY Nurses Busted For Forging Vax Cards In $1.5M Scheme

Source: NY Post

Two Long Island healthcare workers were busted for allegedly forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in a cash injection scheme that raked in over $1.5 million, according to officials and reports.

Julie DeVuono, a 49-year-old nurse practitioner, and Marissa Urraro, a 44-year old licensed practical nurse, are accused. $220 for fake cards for adults and $85 for children, the Suffolk County Police Department said Friday.

“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said.

The women allegedly ran the scam from November 2021 until this month, out of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, which is owned and operated by DeVuono, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told NBC 4.