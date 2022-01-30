NY Nurses Busted For Forging Vax Cards In $1.5M Scheme

Julie DeVuono, 49. and Marissa Urraro, 44, are accused of allegedly forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in a cash injection scheme that raked in over $1.5 million.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 30, 2022

Julie DeVuono, 49. and Marissa Urraro, 44, are accused of allegedly forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in a cash injection scheme. The pair raked in upwards of $1.5 mil from just November 2021 until they were arrested.

Source: NY Post

Two Long Island healthcare workers were busted for allegedly forging COVID-19 vaccination cards in a cash injection scheme that raked in over $1.5 million, according to officials and reports.

Julie DeVuono, a 49-year-old nurse practitioner, and Marissa Urraro, a 44-year old licensed practical nurse, are accused. $220 for fake cards for adults and $85 for children, the Suffolk County Police Department said Friday.

“As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said.

The women allegedly ran the scam from November 2021 until this month, out of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, which is owned and operated by DeVuono, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told NBC 4.

And how were they caught? Prolific internet watchdog, Savannah Sparks. (Here's a New York Times profile on what she does.) Some back story.

