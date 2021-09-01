Illinois Woman Busted: Went To Hawaii With Fake Vaccine Card

A free vaccine or a card that can get you arrested? That's a tough choice, right? Mrozak is being held on a $2000 bail. She'll likely get a fine more than that. What a dummy.

Source: KHON

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents. The Department of the Attorney General said she submitted a fake COVID vaccination card in order to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Chloe Mrozak, of Illinois, also allegedly falsified information on her quarantine location.

On Aug. 23, the Safe Travels Program administrator reported a possible fraudulent COVID vaccination card after Mrozak uploaded and presented the card to the airport screener. The screener failed to confirm Mrozak’s hotel reservation prior to her leaving the processing center. According to court documents, no reservation was found after contacting the hotel that she listed in her Safe Travels forms, and Mrozak did not provide her hotel reservation number and return flight information.

Upon reviewing her vaccination card, Mrozak allegedly misspelled “Moderna” as “Maderna”.