Rep. Sessions Wants Show Trials For Anti-Trump Congressmembers

Sessions was ostensibly talking about officials who allegedly “silenced” a report with "evidence" that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a Chinese lab. Those alleged silencers were Dr. Anthony Fauci and other members of the Biden administration. Sessions accused them of “abuse of power.”

Project much, Pete? Because no sooner were those three words out of Sessions’ mouth than he began talking about prosecuting them in show trials. “Until we go and actually take these people on and actually prosecute them for the things that they have done, we're not going to get anybody's attention,” Sessions said. “So that's what's got to happen right now.”

But it’s very clear Sessions was not just gaga for COVID-origin prosecutions. He added, “It's got to happen where we hold people accountable. Perhaps you've seen some people who served in Congress who may have misled people about investigations. We're going to have to do this.”

I can assure you that Sessions is not talking about prosecuting Republicans involved in the sham Biden impeachment effort.

You may recall that Sessions was allegedly part of the MAGA/Giuliani Ukraine operation against Joe Biden that was core to the failed impeachment effort that came later. During a House impeachment hearing in March, Democratic witness Lev Parnas, who was originally part of the scheme, testified to Congress that the disinformation spread about the Bidens regarding Ukraine “has come from one source and one source only, Russia and Russian agents.”

Parnas then named names. He said that Sessions, as well as Sen. Ron Johnson, then-Congressman Devin Nunes and many others knew “they were pushing a false narrative” of corruption about now-President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Nunes, by the way, is now Trump’s pick to chair the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Neither of them see any reason for Nunes to give up his job as CEO of Trump’s Truth Social company while he’s at it.

So, you can pretty much bank on the likelihood that the people Sessions is looking to prosecute are anti-Trump. Whether it’s those involved in the Russia investigation or the January 6th investigation or in the two impeachments of Donald Trump - or maybe all of the above - Sessions is undoubtedly looking not just for retribution but to intimidate and silence opponents of his favorite felonious sexual assaulter.

Talk about abuse of power!