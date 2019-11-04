Indicted Giuliani Henchman Will Cooperate With Impeachment Inquiry

Well, well, well. What have we here? It looks like one of Rudy's henchmen is ready to come to the table, tell what he knows, and show what he's got.

Lev Parnas, one of the indicted Giuliani associates, has signaled his willingness to cooperate and supply documents, Reuters reports.

“We will honor and not avoid the committee’s requests to the extent they are legally proper, while scrupulously protecting Mr. Parnas’ privileges including that of the Fifth Amendment,” Parnas' lawyer Joseph Bondy said.

Joseph Bondy was not Lev Parnas' original lawyer. John Dowd, the lawyer with connections to Trump, Rudy and others was. But as Mimi Rocah points out in the video above, at some point Parnas ditched Dowd for Bondy, who is apparently adopting a different strategy.

This should be interesting. Pete Sessions better lawyer up, since he's a key player in the illegal campaign finance scheme at the center of the indictments of Parnas and his associates. In addition to accepting campaign donations, Sessions also allowed a superPAC also funded with illegal donations to spend $300,000 on his behalf. Sessions announced that he is running for Congress again just before all of this came to light. This time he'll have to do it without hundreds of thousands in illegal campaign contributions, if he even makes it to Election Day.

What changed Parnas' mind? Trump did, according to the New York Times.