Indicted Giuliani Goon Buddy Parnas IG Shows Close Ties To Trump

Well, well, well.

It seems indicted Trump donor Lev Parnas has been documenting his close ties with Rudy Colludy and, by proxy, Donald, on his personal Instagram account since way back in 2015. The Wall Street Journal reports that his second-ever post on the site shows him next to Ivana Trump, and many photos of him living the high life with Giuliani in private jets, at Yankee Stadium, traveling the world, and yes — at Trump campaign events, with VIP access. He even posts photos of Trump Tower with the caption "Home away from home."

Remember how Donald said he didn't know Parnas? Who he is or what he does? Well, thanks to this WSJ reporting (and basically, our knowledge of his lying lies whenever he ever opens his lying liar mouth), we know this is not true.

From Raw Story:

In an Instagram post from August 2018, Parnas displayed a note that was signed by both the president and first lady Melania Trump that thanked him for his political work. “Thank you for your friendship and dedication to our cause,” the president and first lady wrote. “Leaders like you in Florida are the key to fulfilling our bold agenda to Make America Great Again!”

Oh, and there are the photos that show him with Trump, Trump's sons, Giuliani, celebrating the conclusion of the Mueller Report, how much time ya got? Never mind all the donations to people like Florida's Ron DeSantis, and illegal donations of $10,000 to Nevada GOP candidates after attending a Trump rally there.

Nothing to see here. Except all the photos on Lev Parnas' Insta.