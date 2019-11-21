Eric Swalwell Drops The Hammer On Devin Nunes

Late Wednesday night the Daily Beast dropped some insane news about Devin Nunes' shady dealings with Lev Parnas and some secret investigations HE was conducting on his own in 2018 which were not publicly disclosed. Lev Parnas' lawyer told the Daily Beast that Lev "arrange[d] meetings and calls in Europe" for Nunes and his aide, Derek Harvey. They were supposedly to help his "investigative work."

The Daily Beast reviewed records showing that Nunes went to Europe from November 30th through December 3rd of 2018. He brought 3 aides as well and the cost for this previously unknown trip was over 63,000 taxpayer dollars. Nunes has been one of Donald Trump's most fervent lapdogs, frequently suspected of leaking sensitive information to the White House that he was able to garner from closed door and classified hearings. This investigative travel only adds further possible proof that Nunes was trying to investigate conspiracy theories that would support Trump's views about a myriad of issues, including that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

During Thursday's Impeachment Hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell dropped the hammer on Nunes when he put this article into the official Congressional Record. He read the first two paragraphs of the article while Nunes stared down at some paper in his hand.

Then Swalwell pointed out that Nunes has been accusing Chairman Adam Schiff of being a "fact witness", aka someone who should testify because they have material or knowledge that could benefit the proceedings. In actuality, Swalwell pointed out, Nunes may have been projecting all along.

Boom.