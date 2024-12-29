Another Florida Democrat Switches To Republican

Another Florida Democrat switches parties, a little over a month after securing the election as a Democrat. This one, Hillary Cassel of Boyton Beach, went out on an especially sour note, accusing Democrats of being anti-semitic and condoning acts of terrorism. Interestingly, this didn't stop Cassel from accepting $30,000 from the Florida Democratic Party, or about 25% of her contributions. Perhaps tellingly - and I'm speculating here - Cassel did not have a Republican opponent despite her competitive district. That suggests to me at least that a deal has been in the works for some time. She's a liar, in other words.

Source: Florida Politics

Rep. Hillary Cassel of Boynton Beach is leaving the Democratic Party and will join House Republicans for the upcoming term.

“Today, I am announcing my decision to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican,” Cassel wrote in a prepared statement.

“This decision was not made lightly but comes from a deep sense of responsibility to my constituents and my commitment to the values that guide my service. I will be joining the Republican Conference of the Florida House of Representatives because I believe in their vision for a better, more prosperous Florida.”

Cassel earlier this month posted on X, informing voters of the makeup of the Legislature — which features Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers — adding, “Understanding the makeup of our State Legislature is key to navigating the upcoming session and addressing the needs of Floridians.”

That appeared to be foreshadowing for Cassel’s decision. But she also voiced concerns about the Democratic Party’s shift in recent years.

“As a mother, I want to help build a world where our children are judged on their character and their actions not on their labels,” Cassel continued.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism. I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values.”