Donald Launches Screamy Shouty Rant Over 60 Minutes Interview With Zelenskyy

Donald Trump lost his shit on Sunday, calling for “maximum fines and punishment” against CBS after hate-watching Sunday night’s “60 Minutes” broadcast featuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy interviewed by correspondent Scott Pelley. Donald posted twice about this and Greenland.

John Amato has more on the Zelenskyy interview here.

Pelley rightfully brought up that Donald vowed to end the war in Ukraine “immediately” and before even taking office. Of course, that never happened. On Palm Sunday, Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Sumy, leaving at least 32 civilians dead, including two children. Donald is defending the attack, calling it a "mistake."

Pelley asked, "Mr. President, what does an atrocity like this tell you about the progress of the war?"

"It means that we can't trust Russia," Zelenskyy said. "We can't trust negotiations with Russia."

Pelley asked Zelenskyy about Trump’s lie, claiming that Ukraine started the war and that Zelenskyy is a “dictator.”

“I believe, sadly, Russian narratives are prevailing in the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President again invited Donald to his country to see the devastation by the Russian invaders for himself.

Pelley said, "You seem to have a real hatred of Vladimir Putin."

"Putin? 100% hatred. Not even 99.9%," Zelensky said. "Though this doesn't mean we shouldn't work to end the war as soon as possible and transition to diplomacy. But how else can you see a person who came here and murdered our people, murdered children? We're inside a school bomb shelter right now. The bomb shelter of a school. "

Donald was also upset that the show's report on Greenland featured various political and business leaders criticizing the co-president's ambitions to control the territory.

In response, Donald lashed out at 60 Minutes.

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine," he insisted. "I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening. President Putin, and everyone else, respected your President!"

"I HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR, BUT AM WORKING DILIGENTLY TO GET THE DEATH AND DESTRUCTION TO STOP," he wrote in screamy shouty caps. "If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED, and it was, in so many ways, that horrible War would never have happened."

"President Zelenskyy and Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin," he added. "There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!"

Donald just blamed the victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Donald is saying it's Ukraine's fault for getting invaded. And, of course, he blames Joe Biden, too, and he can't get over losing the 2020 election, so he's been taking it out on the world. Just like a rapist blames his victim. I'm starting to see a pattern here.

In a separate post, Donald writes, "They did not one, but TWO, major stories on “TRUMP,” one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently."

"They should lose their license! Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior," he continued.

"CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

What a weak and pathetic 'man.'