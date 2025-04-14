The Empire Strikes Back: China Suspends Shipment Of Critical Minerals

The metals, and special magnets made with them, can now be shipped out of China only with special export licenses.
By Susie MadrakApril 14, 2025

How's those tariffs working out for us? Well, China just suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, threatening to choke off supplies of components needed by automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world. Via the New York Times:

Shipments of the magnets, essential for assembling everything from cars and drones to robots and missiles, have been halted at many Chinese ports while the Chinese government drafts a new regulatory system. Once in place, the new system could permanently prevent supplies from reaching certain companies, including American military contractors.

The official crackdown is part of China’s retaliation for President Trump’s sharp increase in tariffs that started on April 2.

On April 4, the Chinese government ordered restrictions on the export of six heavy rare earth metals, which are refined entirely in China, as well as rare earth magnets, 90 percent of which are produced in China. The metals, and special magnets made with them, can now be shipped out of China only with special export licenses.

China has suspended exports of certain rare earth minerals and magnets to the US and around the world.

China is drafting a new regulatory approach to the minerals to prevent them reaching American companies

