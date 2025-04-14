Doctors Order Trump Colonoscopy As JD Vance Expected To Briefly Take Over Presidency

Donald Trump's doctors have ordered a follow-up colonoscopy for the president after his recent physical.

A report from the president's physician released on Sunday suggested Trump had "well controlled" high cholesterol and a history of COVID-19, rosacea, pre-cancerous skin, diverticulosis, and a benign colon polyp.

The doctor's report recommended a follow-up colonoscopy in 2027, when Vice President J.D. Vance will presumably take over presidential duties briefly.

The doctor praised Trump's "active lifestyle," including "multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events."

The president also "exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health," the doctor said.