JD Vance Takes Matt Gaetz To The Senate For Vote Begging

I can't believe this is real life but the time for denial is over. On Capitol Hill, Vice President-elect JD Vance and former Rep. Matt Gaetz are meeting with GOP Senators to try to win support for Gaetz as Attorney General of the United States.

The horror show of Donald Trump's second term is two months away. But every sign shows that the second season of the Trump reality show will be far worse than the first season. Watching as immigration czar Tom Homan threatens Democrats, or seeing the nominations for Trump's cabinet, there's no way the second term is going to be anything resembling a normal government.

Trump Demands a "Blood Sacrifice"

Never Trumper Rick Wilson explains that Trump's cabinet picks are crazy by design. The 47th president wants Senators to confirm Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, and Tulsi Gabbard for a very specific reason. Wilson writes:

"Yet Trump, in his monarchical fervor, doesn’t just want the Senate to confirm this gallery of grotesques; he demands it. He wants their names in blood, their votes on the record. He wants them on their knees, not as co-equals, but as collaborators in his crusade to shatter the guardrails of democracy. This isn’t about governance; it’s about submission."

The election was close but Trump and the GOP won. Now Americans have to realize the nightmare is upon us and we need to try to live safely and effectively while the worst people possible are put in charge of our government.

I'll be writing about ways to cope and stay safe in the new America that begins on January 20, 2025. Stay tuned and stay hopeful.