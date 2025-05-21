Neil Young Sends Trump An FU Over Springsteen Attacks

If ever there was a time for musicians (and anyone else) to publicly tell Trump to STFU and to stand in solidarity with Trump targets, this is it.

In case you missed it, Felon 47 has been throwing quite the authoritarian temper tantrum after

Bruce Springsteen criticized him on stage.

So, kudos to Neil Young for clapping right back. On his website, Young responded to Trump’s threats to Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono by writing, “I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.” He also wrote, “This guy is out of control. We need a real president!”

In another post, Young posted Trump’s threatening social media rant and gave it the headline, “TRUMP ATTACKS everything but America's problems.”

And in yet another post, Young embedded a video of some of Springsteen’s remarks that set off the Whiner-in-Chief and wrote “THANKS BRUCE! As a Canadian-American dual citizen, I stand with the great majority, thanking you for speaking so eloquently and truthfully on behalf of the American people. We are with you my old friend.”

But we know what’s really bothering Ol’ P***y Grabber. It is that he will never be a fraction as popular as The Boss, Oprah, Beyoncé or Bono. He even tried to pretend he’s a big rock star, too, One who also tanked Taylor Swift’s career, LOL.