Trump Accused Of "Jihad" Vs Democracy By Right Wing Pundit

Donald Trump and his pissant stooge, Pam Bondi, are now so aggressively attacking the rule of law--even targetting the judiciary--that they're no longer just being called out by Democrats, non-partisan groups, and anti-Trump Republicans. Even some right wingers are starting to get appalled at what they're seeing with constant attacks on the pillars of our democracy like adversarial reporting, judicial decisions they don't like, law firm, companies, universities and more.

So it is in this video, where Trump is called out for his "jihad" against our justice system. It's well worth a watch and contemplating what this country will be if we don't stop Trump and all his spineless minions in their fascist attacks on our democratic republic.

