Trump Accused Of "Jihad" Vs Democracy By Right Wing Pundit

Even some right wingers are starting to get appalled at what they're seeing...
By Cliff SchecterMay 21, 2025

Donald Trump and his pissant stooge, Pam Bondi, are now so aggressively attacking the rule of law--even targetting the judiciary--that they're no longer just being called out by Democrats, non-partisan groups, and anti-Trump Republicans. Even some right wingers are starting to get appalled at what they're seeing with constant attacks on the pillars of our democracy like adversarial reporting, judicial decisions they don't like, law firm, companies, universities and more.

So it is in this video, where Trump is called out for his "jihad" against our justice system. It's well worth a watch and contemplating what this country will be if we don't stop Trump and all his spineless minions in their fascist attacks on our democratic republic.

Check out the video and please support indy media by subscribing to the Blue Amp Substack & Cliff's Edge YouTube Channel!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon