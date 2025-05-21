Randy "Iron Stache" Bryce For Congress

Yesterday, Randy Bryce, “Iron Stache,” announced his campaign for Congress in southeast Wisconsin’s first congressional district, currently held by Trump ally Bryan Steil. It’s an R+2 district made up of Racine and Kenosha counties with parts of Milwaukee, Rock and Walworth. Last cycle, Steil won by over 10 points against a weak, pointless Democrat who had nothing to offer the voters. Randy is a very different kind of candidate . Please take a look at the launch video he released yesterday and consider contributing to his campaign here:

Randy is a long time friend of Blue America, and we’re proud to endorse him on the first day of the new campaign. He’s a proud New Deal Democrat who has continued to support Bernie and his policies and who has continued to fight for working families.

Randy reminded his supporters that

“There’s a war on the Middle Class and it didn’t start with Trump— but it sure is getting worse. With the help of yes-men like Steil, the billionaires are winning and on the backs of working people. As our jobs continue to be shipped overseas, wages still stagnant, and unions are gutted, Trump and Steil continue to attack what’s left of the American Dream. They are coming for our healthcare, our retirement, and our public schools...I’ve spent my life on construction sites— not in backrooms with lobbyists. I don’t have a trust fund. I’ve beaten back cancer. I’ve taken care of a sick parent. I’ve served my country in the Army. I know what it means to struggle— and I know what it means to fight.”

And his opponent, Bryan Steil?

As Randy put it, “Steil has sold us out to the billionaires. He’s voted to rip away healthcare from seniors and the disabled. He’s stood by while MAGA extremists tore apart our farm economy, wrecked our supply chains, and pushed tax breaks for the ultra-rich, all while plotting to SLASH Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Me? I’m in construction, not demolition. And I believe in building something that lasts:

* Jobs with dignity

* Healthcare as a human right FOR EVERYONE

* And PROTECTING Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare from destruction

