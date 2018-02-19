Ironstache Slams Ryan For His Worse Than Nothing Gun Stance

Amid renewed debate over gun control after Wednesday's school shooting in Florida, House Speaker Paul Ryan is arguing that now is not the time to wage political battles. "This is one of those moments where we just need to step back and count our blessings," he told reporters Thursday at a news conference at the Capitol. "We need to think less about taking sides and fighting each other politically, and just pulling together. This House, and the whole country, stands with the Parkland community." [...] Pressed on whether he'd consider a select committee on combating gun violence -- a request that Democrats have made repeatedly -- Ryan said "I think Congress should do its job" and referred to mental health reform legislation the House passed in 2016. "That legislation is now just taking place, that legislation is now being implemented," he said.

After yet another avoidable mass shooting at a school, this time killing 17 students and teachers in Florida, Lyin' Paul Ryan, gave his standard cliche responses

It's not surprising that Ryan refuses to do anything but moments of silence or offering up "thoughts and prayers.." After all, Ryan is the NRA's lapdog after getting $172,000 from them.

Randy IronStache Bryce didn't take long in pointing out all the wrongness in Ryan's do-nothing stance in an scorching open letter to Ryan:

Dear Speaker Paul Ryan, After 17 children and educators were murdered with an assault rifle on Wednesday, you said that we shouldn't "rush" to have a conversation about guns. Then when should we have it, Mr. Speaker? Next week? Next month? How about the month after that? Because I'm the father of an 11-year-old boy in public school in your District, and I'm ready, now. Before you start on how what makes this country great is our respect for individual freedom and liberty, I know -- that's why I joined the Army to defend those values. But, as a veteran, I also know what an assault weapon does to the body -- and there's no reason for anyone other than a member of the military to be holding one. It's not worth the risk to our kids, or to the cops charged with keeping our neighborhoods safe, like my dad was.

↓ Story continues below ↓ In addition to being a father, I'm also a gun owner, and I'd like to ask that you never speak on my behalf again. Because you're not looking out for me. What you're doing is not about protecting "the rights of law-abiding citizens," as you said yesterday. You're looking out for the special interest group that gave you nearly $200,000 in a single year -- the NRA. In fact, you've helped make gun lobbyists so rich that they donated more to your campaign than any other U.S. Representative. But maybe I'm being unfair. You say you're a reasonable person, Speaker Ryan -- that you're not like the President and others on the political extremes. If that's true, then call a vote on reasonable gun reform. You said yourself yesterday that we should fix the "gaps" that allow people who shouldn't own guns to buy a gun. So how about we start by considering that regulation you repealed last year that made it harder for those with mental illness to own a gun? Or what about banning the bump stock a gunman used to murder 59 people in Las Vegas? You said you supported that, but four months have passed and you still haven't brought even that basic measure for a vote. I've been your constituent for every one of your twenty years in office, so I know better than to expect a reply to this letter. But since you don't do town halls anymore, I needed to find a way to let you know, the parents of your districts are feeling scared tonight Speaker Ryan, and we need more than your thoughts and prayers. We need you to do your job, now. Randy Bryce

But to say Ryan didn't do anything would be not entirely accurate. He did do something after all.

Ryan traveled to Florida on Friday night. He didn't go to visit the injured victims in the hospital. Nor did he go to console the grieving families of those shot down in cold blood. And perish the thought that he went on a fact-finding mission to learn what he can do to actually make this country safer for once.

Naw, he went to Florida to party with some wealthy political donors. Yeah, he went to a frickin' party less than an hour away from the school where those people were murdered in cold blood. That's not any kind of thoughts and prayers anybody would or should expect.

But the poor baby couldn't just collect checks and kiss wealthy donors' asses in peace, even there:

The National Republican Congressional Committee — the national fundraising arm for House Republicans — lists a 2018 Winter Meeting held in Key Biscayne this weekend. Ryan's spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that he attended the event, which had been planned months in advance. Thorne said she found Ryan in the middle of the room — "I shook his hand and everything," she said — and introduced herself as a teacher and Key Biscayner. "Nice," the Republican congressman replied. "Nice?" Thorne said. "You're here celebrating the death of 17 children." At that, Thorne said, Ryan told her he "didn't want to talk politics" or argue. When Thorne tried to continue, security escorted her out. She chanted "No more guns!" on her way out the door, she said.

And on Saturday, Randy Bryce slammed him again:

"We need a speaker who will listen to everyone, not just the NRA and other special interests who cut him checks," Bryce's statement said.

Ironstache knows the kind of big guns this country needs. It's not the semi-automatic weapons with bump stocks. It's the kind that a person gets from a lifetime of hard work that can handle the heavy lifting needed to repair all the damage done by Ryan and his ilk.

Please help Ironstache repeal and replace Ryan in November, if not for yourselves, for our children. Their lives depend on it.

