More and more people are realizing that Lyin' Paul Ryan has been putting TrumPutin over both the nation and over his own party.

So when the Nunes nonsense memo came out on Friday, the gentle reader could probably guess what Ryan did about it. Yup, he put on his cheerleader costume, picked up his orange and red pom poms and sang the TrumPutin fight song:

:"The matter of concern outlined in this memo is a specific, legitimate one. Our FISA system is critical to keeping America safe from real and evolving threats. It is a unique system with broad discretion and a real impact on Americans’ civil liberties. Unlike most judicial proceedings, the FISA system depends not on an adversarial process, but instead on the government providing a complete presentation of the facts and circumstances underlying its warrant applications. It is clear from this memo that didn’t happen in this case, and as a consequence an American’s civil liberties may have been violated. I also have serious concerns with the practice of using political documents funded by a candidate’s political opponents to make law enforcement and counter-intelligence decisions. Amid all the political rancor, we must be able to work together to ensure the FISA system works as intended and Americans' rights are properly safeguarded. I am glad that this memo helps to provide greater transparency, and I reiterate my support for the similar release of the minority’s memo once it is properly scrubbed of all intelligence sources and methods. It is critical that we focus on specific actions and specific actors and not use this memo to impugn the integrity of the justice system and FBI, which continue to serve the American people with honor."

Randy "Ironstache" Bryce, the Democrat who will repeal and replace Ryan in November, was ready for it and responded, calling Ryan out :

“This is simple: President Trump said he wanted this memo released because it will weaken the investigation into Russia’s attack on our democracy. Speaker Ryan could have stopped the President, but he didn’t, he helped him.

This is why our Congress needs more veterans and fewer millionaires. The nation I enlisted for worked to spread democracy and fiercely protected its own. We understood the tremendous sacrifice so many had made to protect our free and fair elections, and we didn't do anything to risk them. We certainly didn't risk them to satisfy the President's ego or to win a political game. While damage has been done, we can still work to protect our elections from corruption in the future. I urge Speaker Ryan to immediately call for a vote on legislation introduced several months ago that would protect Special Counsel Mueller's position and enable him to complete his investigation."

Ryan needs to go. We need people like Randy who not only will stand up and fight for our rights but also for the country.