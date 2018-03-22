Randy 'Ironstache' Bryce: Paul Ryan Doesn't Know What Struggling Is

Randy Ironstache Bryce was on MSNBC Hardball on Wednesday night and was playing hardball with Lyin' Paul Ryan.

The first part of the segment was Chris Matthews revealing Lyin' Ryan's not so secret man crush on the Great Oompah Loompah.

When Bryce got a chance to speak, he immediately hit Ryan on his hypocrisy, having gained from Social Security himself and now wanting no one else to have it:

Matthews: Tell me about your pitch against him. how are you going to beat him? You have about three minutes here. Bryce: We've seen what happens with 20 years of Paul Ryan being in Washington, D.C. the policies that has been passed and aren't doing anything to help the people of our district. He has been cozying up to billionaires, lobbyists, special interests and things like this tax scam saying we can't afford social security, medicare and medicaid after just giving $1.5 trillion to people who don't node $1.5 trillion. Matthews: He is going after Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I always thought he didn't like those programs. he is an ideologue. He doesn't like that stuff. Bryce: These are the things that helped him get to where he is. and now he wants to cut it for everybody else. Matthews: What has he benefited from personally? Bryce: Well, his father passed away and he used social security to get through college. Matthews: I see. Bryce: And now these things he wants to take away from everybody else without giving them any credit for his success.

Of course, it didn't hurt that Ryan followed what seems to be a common theme among Republican men - he married into a wealthy family.

It's not a big wonder why the rumors about Ryan considering retirement before the fall elections keep sticking around. Now that he's got a real opponent in Bryce, he is afraid. As he should be.