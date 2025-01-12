Newsom Fires Back At Donald, Makes Him Look Like A Petty Little Jerk

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom isn't taking anyone's shit as his state is enduring catastrophic fires. Newsom is also facing fire from other directions, solely for political reasons. There's the incoming trash monster who bashes Democrats daily to divide our country further.

Donald has continued calling the California Governor "Newscum" instead of offering help. Dipshit billionaire Leon Musk took to his shithole social media platform to call Newsom a "subtard," which is super helpful and not juvenile at all

Newsom has invited Donald to the state to view the devastation, but as the Governor said on 'Meet The Press,' the "president-elect" has not responded. Well, of course not! That would require Donald getting his droopy old obese ass out of his golf cart to act concerned about Americans who are suffering.

Jacob Soboroff asked Newsom, “President-elect Trump has blamed you for this crisis. He’s called you incompetent. What’s your response?”

"Well, I called for him to come out and take a look for himself," the Governor said. "We want to do it in the spirit of an open hand, not a closed fist. He’s the president-elect. I respect the office."

Then, Newsom noted President Biden's prompt response and how he hasn't been a jerk during the crisis.

"We have a president of the United States that within 36 hours provided a major disaster declaration over a text," he continued. "We had support from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, with 100% reimbursement, all the resources you could hope for, imagine, constant communication."

"I’d like to extend that to the president-elect," he continued. "I don’t know what he’s referring to when he talks about the Delta smelt in reservoirs. The reservoirs are completely full, the state reservoirs here in Southern California."

"That mis- and disinformation, I don’t think advantages or aids any of us," Newsom said. "Responding to Donald Trump’s insults, we would spend another month. I’m very familiar with them. Every elected official that he disagrees with is very familiar with them."

Soboroff said that Donald threatened to withhold federal support for his state because a crucial LA County reservoir was empty.

Newsom wasn't having it.

"Well, I mean, he’s done it in Utah," he said. "He’s done it in Michigan, did it in Puerto Rico. He did it to California back before I was even governor in 2018, until he found out folks in Orange County voted for him and then he decided to give the money."

"So he’s been at this for years and years and years. It transcends the states, including, by the way, Georgia, he threatened similarly," he continued. "So that’s his style. And we take it seriously to the extent that in the past, it’s taken a little bit more time. I’ve been pretty expressive about that in the context of someone threatening our first responders in terms of supporting the immediacy of their needs or recovery of our community."

"That’s what you take it as, that President-elect Trump is threatening the first responders here?" the reporter asked.

"Well, I mean, it’s what he said," he added. "He said, “I’m not going to support the fire-fighting efforts" or the state as it relates to its emergency management “unless they do my bidding."

Wait until the Stable Genius hears about how many votes he got in L.A. in hopes of propelling his fascist ass into the White House. I wonder how they feel about him now? They sure owned the libs. Idiots.