Is Lyin' Ryan Planning On Retiring?

Could it possibly be true?! Is Lyin' Paul Ryan actually planning on retirement?! This post from Politico says that it is:

Tinkering with the social safety net is a bold undertaking, particularly in an election year. But Ryan has good reason for throwing caution to the wind: His time in Congress is running short. Despite several landmark legislative wins this year, and a better-than-expected relationship with President Donald Trump, Ryan has made it known to some of his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker. He consults a small crew of family, friends and staff for career advice, and is always cautious not to telegraph his political maneuvers. But the expectation of his impending departure has escaped the hushed confines of Ryan’s inner circle and permeated the upper-most echelons of the GOP. In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018. Ryan was tiring of D.C. even before reluctantly accepting the speakership. He told his predecessor, John Boehner, that it would be his last job in politics—and that it wasn’t a long-term proposition. In the months following Trump’s victory, he began contemplating the scenarios of his departure. More recently, over closely held conversations with his kitchen cabinet, Ryan’s preference has become clear: He would like to serve through Election Day 2018 and retire ahead of the next Congress. This would give Ryan a final legislative year to chase his second white whale, entitlement reform, while using his unrivaled fundraising prowess to help protect the House majority—all with the benefit of averting an ugly internecine power struggle during election season. Ryan has never loved the job; he oozes aggravation when discussing intraparty debates over “micro-tactics," and friends say he feels like he’s running a daycare center. On a personal level, going home at the end of next year would allow Ryan, who turns 48 next month, to keep promises to family; his three children are in or entering their teenage years, and Ryan, whose father died at 55, wants desperately to live at home with them full time before they begin flying the nest. The best part of this scenario, people close to the speaker emphasize: He wouldn’t have to share the ballot with Trump again in 2020.

Of course, Ryan is denying that there's any merit to the report:

When asked during a Thursday morning news conference if he was leaving soon, Ryan chuckled and said, “I’m not. No." His comment came before the two stories had been posted.

So, what to believe?

Well, remember, the moniker of "Lyin' Ryan" is one of the few things that Ryan truly earned in his life.

However, the thought of it was plausible enough to get Trump's toupee flapping, concerned that he would lose Ryan before his term was up.

Yes, getting paid $175,000 a year for taking graft and drinking $350 bottles of wine with wealthy lobbyists doesn't seem to be real grueling work, it's chump change for someone like Ryan.

Ryan could easily make at least ten times that much working at some K Street organization or going to work directly for his pay masters, the Koch Boyz. Even better, he wouldn't have to deal with that pesky public that is always demanding the truth and accountability and all that other tiresome stuff.

Ryan has "worked" hard to screw over the American people every chance he got. And even though he's failed more times than he succeeded, thank goodness, he probably feels it's getting time to cash in on that and get his real reward.

Furthermore, Ryan has got to be feeling more than a wee bit nervous. The blue wave that is already crashing across the country is pretty easily seen, even by the most ardent and/or ignorant Republican. And this year, for the first time in his career, Ryan is facing a serious contender in Randy Bryce who has been out fundraising him and is moving up in the polls while Ryan continues to sink in them.

So why shouldn't he be looking at retirement?

But why should we even take the risk that he changes his mind in the next year?

The Blue Wave is growing so strong and Democrats are once again starting to believe, that in the two days following Doug Jones win in Alabama, Bryce has gotten nearly $75,000 in new donations. I say we make sure that Lyin' Ryan gets the clear and undeniable fact that people want to see him go that he starts packing his stuff over the weekend. You can do that by continuing to help the Iron-stached man out in whatever way you can.

Hell, I'm also willing to come and help Ryan pack up his crap for him! And I promise not to slam the door (too hard) on his ass on his way out.