Another Important Special Election Takes Place In PA Today

The Lower Bucks County race will determine control of the Pennsylvania State House. Yes, again.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 13, 2024

If this sounds familiar, it's because it is. In the past year, control of the PA state house lower chamber has seesawed back and forth four times between parties. So tomorrow's special election is once again important. Via Patch.com:

LOWER BUCKS COUNTY, PA —Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is in the hands of Lower Bucks County voters going to the polls Tuesday for a special election in the 140th Legislative District.

With State Rep. John Galloway's resignation in mid-December to become the Magisterial District Justice for Falls Township, it split the PA House 101-101 between Democrats and Republicans.

Tuesday's election pits Republican Candace Cabanas, a Falls Township native, against Democrat Jim Prokopiak, a Pennsbury School Board member and former Falls Township supervisor.

The district, which encompasses Falls Township and parts of Middletown Township, Tullytown, and Morrisville, leans Democratic; 52% of its registered voters are Democrats, while 32% are Republicans.

But keeping the majority is a matter of turning out the votes. If you live in the 140th, make sure to get out and vote tomorrow!

