Kegsbreath Orders Navy To Strip Name Of Prominent Gay Rights Activist From Ship

Homophobia is rampant in TACO Trump's administration -- even though, when Elon Musk closed shop at Mar-a-Lago, he took Stephen Miller's wife with him, and there is no evidence that he didn't dig around the dipshit billionaire's trousers looking for his broken dick. Back to the subject, and I apologize for putting that ghastly thought in your minds.

According to multiple reports, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the US Navy to strip the name of prominent gay rights activist and Navy veteran Harvey Milk from a ship during the middle of June, which is Pride Month, and it was reportedly intentional.

Military.com reports:

Military.com reviewed a memorandum from the Office of the Secretary of the Navy -- the official who holds the power to name Navy ships -- that showed the sea service had come up with rollout plans for the renaming of the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk. A defense official confirmed that the Navy was making preparations to strip the ship of its name but noted that Navy Secretary John Phelan was ordered to do so by Hegseth. The official also said that the timing of the announcement -- occurring during Pride month -- was intentional. ...

Milk became one of the first openly gay elected officials in US history during the 1970s, making him an icon of the nascent gay civil rights movement, and was killed while serving on the board of supervisors in San Francisco. The renaming news was slated to become public June 13, according to the memo. A new name for the Harvey Milk was not given, but according to the memo, Hegseth and Phelan are planning to announce the new name aboard the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned Navy ship.

Former City Supervisor Dan White assassinated Harvey Milk on November 27, 1978. White was reportedly motivated by a combination of political grievances and personal frustrations. Milk was shot five times, with the final two shots being fired at close range.

The Trump administration is curb-stomping the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. The National Park Service stripped references to transgender people from the Stonewall

monument's website, the very place where transgender people in the Stonewall riots played a monumental role in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

Someone I know, a MAGA person, insisted to me that Trump "loves" the LGBTQ community, so I asked her why TACO erased the T from LGBTQ. She changed the subject. Of course, this is all temporary, but Americans should not be threatened by a sitting president for their existence. But that's what he's doing.

Some say it's bad luck to rename a boat, and I hope it is because karma isn't a bitch. She's a big, beautiful mirror.

Happy Pride Month, y'all. We see you, even though he's trying to diminish your existence -- we see you.