Russell Brand Says He 'Needs Jesus' In Yoga Class Because 'It's Primarily Female Activity'

Right-wing influencer Russell Brand admitted that he needed help from Jesus to prevent him from ogling women in his yoga class.

Less than two weeks after being charged with rape and sexual assault, Brand spoke to conservative musician Ted Nugent about what he did to relax himself.

Brand said that he practiced martial arts and yoga in addition to parenting three children.

"I practice yoga in a secular way, never letting our Lord and Saviour more than a moment away from my thoughts," he explained. "And Lord alone knows in a yoga class you need Jesus Christ with you, right front and center."

"It's a primarily female activity," Brand added. "I'll leave it there."