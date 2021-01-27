Politics
Ted Nugent Tosses A Pu**y Joke At Rep. Boebert Because Why Not?

Ted Nugent's misogyny was on full parade, but Boebert just laughed and laughed.
By John Amato
Ted Nugent was interviewing Rep. Lauren Boebert online when her cat came into view. As one would expect from this disgusting man, Nugent turned an innocent moment into an awful, tasteless sex joke.

Rep. Boebert was an upset winner in Colorado's third district by running a highly divisive online campaign which included attacking Democrats and embracing guns as tightly as she could.

Boebert vowed to take her firearm into DC, even though it's illegal. After the riots, she got into a scuffle with the Capitol police over them when she set off newly installed metal detectors and refused to let cops check her bag.

In other words, she's just the kinda gal Ted Nugent adores.

After Rep. Boebert's cat jumped into view she remarked how at home she felt.

That revved Ted Nugent up, so he spewed this garbage: "Alright, there a cat...I'll make the pu**y purr with the stroke of my hand.”

Boebert just laughed and laughed.

Nugent, the draft dodging coward has long been a disgusting conservative provocateur and now most of MAGA has adopted his vile tone.

Back in 2007, he went down this road which helped pave the way for the GOP to do it too:

Nugent: I was in Chicago last week I said---Hey Obama, you might want to suck on one of these you punk? Obama, he's a piece of shit and I told him to suck on one of my machine guns...Let's hear it for them. I was in NY and I said hey Hillary---you might want to ride one of these into the sunset you worthless bitch...Since I'm in California, I'm gonna find-- she might wanna suck on my machine gun! Hey, Dianne Feinstein, ride one of these you worthless whore. Any questions? Freeeeedom!

This is the modern Republican party in all its despicable glory. Women who bow to the misogynists, and misogynists who view them as the butt of jokes and sex objects.

