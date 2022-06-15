Why Did Ted Cruz Donate $136,250 To Lauren Boebert?

American Muckrakers PAC claimed yesterday in a press release that controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert worked as an unlicensed paid escort and met clients through a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com. Now, we do not care that the Republican congresswoman allegedly worked as an escort, but we do care that she's against abortion rights, and yet, it was revealed that she had two abortions. Allegedly!

Here's where things get even weirder:

The PAC also alleged that Boebert received at least $136,250 from Senator Ted Cruz for her campaign for Congress announced in 2019, and failed to disclose a $70,500 donation noted in Cruz's Federal Election Commission filings.

So, Ted met her when she was a sex worker, and naturally thought she would be a great fit for Congress. He's not completely wrong there in a bizarre way. At any rate, why didn't Boebert, a strong Christian conservative, fail to disclose a whopping $70,500 donation from Cruz? And why would Cruz donate $136,250 to a sex worker with zero political experience?

Via Salon:

The FEC's letter says Boebert failed to report the Cruz 20 for 20 Victory Fund PAC as a fundraising partner, even though two reported transfers appear to have come through joint fundraising efforts. Boebert and Cruz both reported the mid-September transfers, which dropped $136,250 in Boebert's campaign account. Federal rules require joint fundraising committees to disclose their partners. While Cruz's PAC listed the Boebert campaign in its initial filing this July, the gun-rights restaurateur and political novice apparently did not reciprocate despite updating her own campaign's registration in September.

The outlet reached out to Boebert, and she said that she would update the filing.

"The donations in question were reported and the filing will be amended by my compliance team to complete the FEC request," Boebert said. "The FEC has been very helpful and we will make sure everything is reported as they requested."

But still, why did Cruz fork over such a hefty donation to Boebert? That's not a normal donation. A spokesperson for Boebert told Newsweek that the claims are "totally false."