PAC Claims Rep. Lauren Boebert Had Two Abortions

Politico leaked a Supreme Court draft opinion in May revealing that a majority of justices supported overturning Roe, the landmark 1973 case that guaranteed access to abortion nationwide. It was a stunning draft. And since then, we've heard some Republican chatter about banning contraception. You see, this never was about children. It's about control.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Colorado congresswoman who ran on a law and order platform, has been arrested quite a few times and received her GED diploma a few months before winning the election to Congress. She joked recently about praying for President Joe Biden's death, so she's already been outed as a hypocrite on multiple levels. She describes herself as pro-life, and a family values Republican.

The American Muckrackers PAC that helped to take down Rep. Madison Cawthorn's reelection efforts in North Carolina just aimed at Boebert, and it's a doozy. According to the PAC, Boebert, who would like to strip other women of their right to choose, had two abortions. One of the abortions she had was at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

Boebert allegedly worked as a paid escort and met Sen. Ted Cruz through a client, and this whole story is getting even weirder. To be clear, no one here cares if she was a sex worker, but we do care about her stunning hypocrisy regarding abortion rights. She believes that life begins at conception, but only if other women are pregnant.

I want to make some jokes here, but this is a serious matter. These people are coming for women's rights.