Rep. Boebert Uses Boulder Shootings As Pro-Gun Fundraising Opportunity

Soon after offering perfunctory “prayers” over the mass shooting in Boulder, Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-CO) fired off a fundraising appeal suggesting conservative gun lovers are the bigger victims.

As Raw Story noticed, Boebert’s half-hearted tweet about the Boulder massacre got her raked over the Twitter coals:

As reporting on the shooting was breaking, the gun-toting lawmaker was busy tweeting, "The White House just called a lid at 1:13pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least. Meanwhile, the country is in chaos and the border is coming apart at the seams." An hour later she finally addressed the shooting, with a tweet offering the usual "prayers" for victims -- a pro forma message usually delivered by conservative lawmakers every time there is a mass gun-related act of violence.

My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder.



May God be with them.



While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 22, 2021

But while decent people were still processing the horrific tragedy, Boebert saw it as a moment to line her pockets via some incendiary, pro-gun rhetoric. Raw Story noticed that one hour after her “prayers” and just two hours after the massacre, Boebert was ready to cash in. Apparently, she was in too big a rush to carefully proofread. She wrote:

Fellow Patriot, as a supporter, I want to make sure you are up-to-date with what is happening in Washington. While the Media with the help of Big Tech pretends that Joe Biden is a “moderate,“ AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are filling their radical liberal army into a Trojan Horse to attack our freedoms. Next: our Second Amendment. Who do they think they are?! I will fight this new attack on our sacred rights with everything I have. .… This effort can only end with one tthing: turning law abiding citizens into criminals. That’s what they want. Do you thing [sic] the gang members, drug runners, and thugs will obey their laws? Of course not. This is about punishing conservatives who want to keep the right to defend their family and their livelihood.