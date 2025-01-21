Ron Johnson All In On Trumpland Because He's An 'Expert'

Sen. Ron Johnson cheers on MAGA nut job who wants an isolationist's paradise, including taking Greenland and changing its name to Trumpland.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 21, 2025

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) participated in one of the Fascism Fest activities over the weekend. RoJo was part of a panel with MAGA economist (how's that for an oxymoron?) Stephen Moore, who suggested creating a real life isolationist's wet dream, including buying Greenland, reclaiming the Panama Canal, and so on. Moore went on to say that Greenland should be called Trumpland from now on. They then asked RoJo for his take on the proposal. His answer was as stupid as you might expect:

"What do you think about the idea of the United States purchasing Greenland?" he asked.

"Well, first, I understand the strategic importance of both Greenland and the Panama Canal," Johnson replied. "So I know the mainstream media, or legacy media, is criticizing and ridiculing Trump for it. It's not insane by any stretch of imagination."

"So if we can do a good deal of Greenland, I'd be totally supportive of it," he added.

I can't even get to the inanity of the concept that we would just pick up Greenland at a thrift store or something. I'm still working on RoJo's claim to understanding the strategic importance of Greenland.

This is the same moron who claimed just four years ago that Greenland was named that because it was once, y'know, green:

"You know, there's a reason Greenland was called Greenland," Johnson told Madison news outlet WKOW-TV in 2010. "It was actually green at one point in time. And it's been, you know, since, it's a whole lot whiter now so we've experienced climate change throughout geologic time."

In reality, Erik Thorvaldsson, a Viking settler also known as Erik the Red, gave Greenland a misleading name in the hopes of attracting Europeans to the island. The Danish territory has been covered in ice and glaciers for at least 2.5 million years.

"I could be wrong there, but that's always been my assumption that, at some point in time, those early explorers saw green," Johnson told The Times last week. "I have no idea."

Some expert. Given that RoJo spent the last four years trying to overthrow democracy, cause as many deaths as he could through false cures to a pandemic and pushing for more tax breaks for struggling billionaires, I really doubt he took much time to bone up on Greenland.

But you just now that wherever he is, Erik Thorvaldson is laughing his ass off that he finally tricked someone with that Greenland joke.

